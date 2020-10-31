Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today announced unlock 6.0 guidelines. This will be in force in the state till November 30.

As per the guidelines, the lockdown will remain in force in containment zones. All the schools and colleges will remain shut, only students from class IX to class XII will be allowed to attend classes from November 16.

1. Lockdown in Containment Zones

Lockdown shall be enforced within the Containment Zones.

Local Authorities i.e., District Collector/ Municipal Commissioner shall demarcate containment zones in accordance with the guidelines of MoHFW, Government of India/ H&FW Department, Government of Odisha. The Containment Zones will be notified by the respective District Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners and information will be shared with MoHFW. The notification shall be uploaded by the District Collector and by the State on their websites.

In the Containment Zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. There shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. Guidelines of MoHFW/ H&FW Department, Government of Odisha shall be taken into consideration for the above purpose.

No authority shall impose any local lockdown at District, Sub-division, City or below level outside the containment zones. However, in the interest of containment of the disease and prevention of the spread of infection, if it is required to impose restrictions on mobility, congregation, operation of shops and establishments, offices and other activities, the Collector/ Municipal Commissioner may move the Special Relief Commissioner for consultation with Central Government.

2. Regulation of activities in areas outside the Containment Zones

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHAwill Continue to remain closed till November 30, 2020.

Large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other congregations will remain prohibited till November 30, 2020.

However, the Guidelines issued vide Order No.5627/R&DM(DM) dated 01.10.2020 regarding political meetings and other functions/ gatherings in connection with the Bye-election in two Assembly Constituencies in the State to be held on 3rd November, 2020 shall be operational till the end of campaigning period or as permitted by the CCU CCO, Odisha or the empowered/ authorised officers on that behalf.

Marriage related gatherings shall be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons and funeral/ last rites related gatherings with a maximum ceiling of 50 persons, subject to the following conditions:

(a) In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the above ceilings.

(b) In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ open space in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed, subject to the above ceilings, so as to ensure maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norm.

(c) Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning & use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

All academic institutions will remain dosed till November 30, 2020. However, the classes of 9Th to 121′” standard in schools under the control/ superintendence/ supervision of School & Mass Education Department will open from November 16, 2020 as per guidelines/ SOP to be issued by School & Mass Education Department.

Notwithstanding closure of academic institutions, the followings will be permitted:

(a) Conduct of examinations (academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities

(b) Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

(c) School & Mass Education Department/ Higher Education Department may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside the Containment Zones only as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Education/ Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Gol.

(d) Higher Education Institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental work.

(e) All training activities including skill and professional development

Local Authority i.e., District Magistrate/ Municipal Commissioner may permit public worship in religious places/ places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the situation with regard to spread of COVID-19 and in due consultation with relevant stakeholders, with observance of COVID-19 safety protocol.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall continue to remain closed. The Government on further assessment will take appropriate decision on November 16, 2020 with regard to opening of these Institutions/ establishments. However, the followings will be permitted to open:

(a) Open Air Theatres and similar places subject to compliance of safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, etc.

(b) Swimming Pools owned and controlled by Government/ recognized by the Department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha for training of sports persons as per SOP issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GoI.

Subject to other provisions of this order, activities that are not specifically prohibited/ regulated/ restricted above are allowed subject to adherence to safety and health protocols and SOPS/ guidelines issued by appropriate authorities.

3. Functioning of Offices

All offices of State and Central Government and in Private Sector must ensure adherence to the SOP on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19 in offices issued by Department of H&FW, Government of Odisha dated 30thlune 2020 (Annexure-II). Non-adherence to these guidelines will invite action under appropriate provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

4.General Directives For COVID-19 Management

The following General Directives for COVID-19 Management shall be strictly followed throughout the State:

(a) Face coverings/ Masks: Wearing of face cover/ mask property is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and in public transport (Annexure-III).

(b) Physical distancing: Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places.

(c) Shops and Commercial Establishments will ensure physical distancing and use of face cover/ mask by employees and customers. The onus of compliance to the guideline lies with the owner of the shop/ commercial establishment, who shall be liable for any violation which may lead to penal action including closure/ sealing of the premises.

(d) Salons, Spas, Beauty Parlours and Barber shops shall ensure all safety precautions, disinfection and sanitization before and after service of each customer. The onus of compliance to the guideline lies with the owner, who shall be liable for any violation, which may lead to penal action including closure/ sealing of the premises.

(e) Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as prescribed in accordance with laws, rules or regulations (Annexure- IV).

(f) Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc. in public places is prohibited.

5. Movement of persons and goods

(a) There shall be no restriction on inter-State and infra-State movement of persons, private vehicles and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

(b) Inter-State and Intra-State movement of Passenger Buses is allowed.

6. Movement of persons with SOPs

Movement by passenger trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of persons on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SON issued.

7. Safety and Protection of Vulnerable persons

The following categories of people are advised against outdoor movement, except for essential and health purposes.

a. Persons above 65 years of age

b. persons with co-morbidities

c. pregnant women

d. children below the age of 10 years

8. Use of Arogya Setu

(a) Aarogya Setu enables early identification of potential risk of infection, and thus acts as a shield for individuals and the community.

(b) With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Seta is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.

(c) District authorities may advise individuals to install the Aarogya Sew application on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk.

9. Strict Enforcement of the Guidelines

(a) These guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 shall not be diluted in any manner.

(b) All the District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners/ Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack shall strictly enforce the above measures.

10. Penal Provisions

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Regulations issued thereunder besides legal action under Section188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable. Extracts of these penal provisions are at Annexure-V.