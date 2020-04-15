Bhubaneswar: A strong message of social distance conveyed in a soft manner. Mime artist CR Satpathy, choose a market place and silence to make people aware of the advantages of social distance.

Through a mime performance and several messages stuck to his body he exhibited how social distancing and hand washing can go a long way in helping prevent spread of the dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

Social Distancing has to be a social norm, it should be followed and supported by everyone added the artist.