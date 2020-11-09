Prisoner Found Dead in jail

Undertrial Prisoner Found Dead In Paralakhemundi Jail Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paralakhemundi: An undertrial prisoner was found dead in Paralakhemundi sub-jail in Gajapati district of Odisha on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaypal Singh, a resident of Haryana’s Fatebada.

Sources said that Jaypal was feeling unwell and later became unconscious in the jail cell this morning. He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where the attending doctor checked Narkar and declared him dead.

Jaypal was arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja and sent to the prison on October 16. His trial was underway.

The police has registered an unnatural death case and an investigation has been started.

