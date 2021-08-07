Undertrial prisoner escapes MKCG Covid Hospital in Berhampur

By WCE
undertrial prisoner escapes mkcg covid hospital

Berhampur: An undertrial prisoner, identified as Mirata Singh, has escaped police custody from Covid hospital-1 of MKCG Medical College And Hospital in Berhampur at around 4 am today.

Reportedly, Mirata was arrested and lodged at Baliguda Sub-Jail on charges of smuggling ganja.

He was admitted to the Covid hospital in Berhampur as he was tested positive for Covid-19 five days ago, added reports.

However, the concerned authorities did not find Mirata on his bed today morning.

The cops are investigating the CCTV footage of the hospital in order to know about the whereabouts of Mirata.

