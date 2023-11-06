Under Water Fish Tunnel Aquarium to be centre of attraction during Bali Yatra 2023

Cuttack: The famous Bali Jatra 2023 in Cuttack is slated to be held for 8 days between November 27 and December 4. In view of this, the district administration is taking all possible steps to provide new experience to the visitors this year.

The Shirdi Sai Enterprises also has decided to bring Under Water Fish Tunnel Aquarium during the Bali Yatra 2023 and set up it on the Bali Yatra ground so that people can have a new experience apart from enjoying the annual trade fair from November 27.

The enterprises has contacted a private company in Tamil Nadu to bring the Under Water Fish Tunnel Aquarium during the Bali Yatra this year, informed Abhisekh Jena of the Enterprises.

It will bring a 2000-feet long and 60-feet wide aquarium along with attractive and colorful fishes, added Jena. The Under Water Fish Tunnel Aquarium will be brought in 28 trucks, he further said.

According to Jena, the work to set up the Under Water Fish Tunnel Aquarium at the Bali Yatra ground will begin from the next week and it will take about 20 days to complete the work.

Exotic colourful fishes worth around Rs 12 lakh will be released in this aquarium to be fitted with 16 mm glass. This aquarium will hold 50,000 thousand litres of water.

The visitors will have the experience as if they are walking in the sea amid fishes. The price of the ticket for the Under Water Fish Tunnel Aquarium during Bali Yatra will be fixed at Rs 100 to Rs 150.

Meanwhile, Cuttack District Collector Narahari Sethi visited the Bali Yatra ground and reviewed the preparation for the annual event. He ordered the departmental officials to complete the leveling of the road in the lower area as soon as possible.

Apart from this, the Collector discussed with the officials of R&B, WATCO, TPCODL regarding the progress of drinking water, temporary toilets, electrification works and roads.