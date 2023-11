Odisha: Tainted Excise ASI Niranjan Khatua dismissed from service

Bhubaneswar: Excise Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Niranjan Khatua was dismissed by Excise Commissioner of Odisha Narasingha Bhol from his service for involvement in corrupt practices.

Earlier also he was suspended for consuming liquor with the bootleggers in one IMFL ON shop. Actions were taken against Khatua following several allegations against him.