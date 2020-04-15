Puri: Uncertainly looms over celebration of the world famous Rath Yatra of Puri in Odisha this year thanks to the enforcement of lockdown to thwart the spread of Coronavirus infection, intimated Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena. He has said that talks are going on in this matter and soon a decision will be taken.

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is scheduled to be held on June 23, 2020.

As per schedule the work of construction of the chariots should begin from 26 April while the famous Snana Jatra and the Car festival will be held in June.

Due to Corona fear restrictions are likely to be imposed in gathering of people. Also, whether construction of the chariots will start or not during the lock down period is also a big question.

It is to be noted that the nationwide lock down has been extended up to May 3 while Odisha Govt has extended the lock down period till April 30.