UG, PG Final Exams to be held by July 31 in Odisha, result by August 15!

Bhubaneswar: The final semester/year examinations of students of under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) courses for the 2021-22 academic year are likely to be held by July 31, 2022 in Odisha. The Higher Education Department of the State government has reportedly directed all the State Public Universities and degree colleges to conduct the exams by the said date and publish the result by August 15.

In his letter to the Vice-Chancellors all State Public Universities and Principals of all Government/ Non-Government Degree Colleges coming under Higher Education Department, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Saswat Mishra said, “In order to ensure that students of Odisha do not get adversely affected by COVID-induced dislocations of academic activities, you are requested to conduct all UG & PG Final Semester/Year examinations of 2021-22 academic year by 31/07/2022 and publish results by 15/08/2022 positively.”

“If needed be, extra classes should be conducted for timely completion of courses well before the examination,” he added.

The Principal Secretary further said that the examinations for other semesters/years may be conducted as and when suitable, keeping in mind that UG & PG Final Semester/Year examinations of 2022-23 academic year and onwards should be completed in all respect by June every year.