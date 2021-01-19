Two Young Men Abduct And Rape Minor Girl In Balasore District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Balasore: A minor has been allegedly abducted and raped by two young men in Panchalingeswar area under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday evening.

According to sources, the minor was going with her cousin brother on a bike to meet her sister who was residing in Nilgiri area at around 7 pm in the evening. They were stopped by two young men who came on a black pulsar bike.

The minor’s brother was beaten badly by the two alleged rapists and they looted all the cash along with his aadhar card. The minor girl was then abducted by them.

It has been alleged that the minor was raped by the two young men in an unknown place near Panchalingeswar. However, the juvenile somehow escaped from the alleged rapists.

On being informed, the Nilgiri police officer Prabhanjan Behera has launched a probe into the matter. He took the minor’s injured brother to the spot to further investigate the case.

