Two-year-old boy dies after falling into well in Gajapati district of Odisha

Gajapati: In an unfortunate incident, a two-year-old boy died after falling into a well while playing at Mahendragarh village under G.Udaygiri police limits of Gajapati district in Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased kid has been identified as Krishna, son of Dillip Patra from Matiapur village of Ganjam district.

Reportedly, Dilip had gone to visit his brother’s house in Mahendragarh along with his family. However, his son slipped into the well when he was playing along with some local children on Saturday evening.

The locals who were present at the spot immediately tried to rescue the baby but failed to do.

On getting the information, G.Udayagiri police team along with the local firefighters arrived at the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

After a period of 14 long hours, the rescue operation completed but unfortunately, the baby had lost his life inside the well by the time he was taken out of it.

The cops have sent the body for an autopsy to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.