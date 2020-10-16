Two women among three killed in stone quarry blast in Odisha

Rayagada: In an excruciating tragedy, three labourers including two women died and six others sustained grievous injuries in a stone quarry blast in Okilaguda of Gunupur area in Rayagada district today.

The incident took place at 3 PM.

Sources said, the detonator planted in the quarry by labourers suddenly exploded, killing three on the spot and injuring six others.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

While the exact cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

Till the last reports came in, the identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

Futher details awaited.