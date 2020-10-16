Two women among three killed in stone quarry blast in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: In an excruciating tragedy, three labourers including two women died and six others sustained grievous injuries in a stone quarry blast in Okilaguda of Gunupur area in Rayagada district today.

The incident took place at 3 PM.

Sources said,  the detonator planted in the quarry by labourers suddenly exploded, killing three on the spot and injuring six others.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

While the exact cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

Till the last reports came in, the identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

Futher details awaited.

 

You might also like
State

You can become a millionaire by investing in PPF; Here’s how

State

7th Pay Commission: Salary of central employees may be increased! Modi government is…

State

Caught On Camera: Ruckus In Burla Nursing Home For Delayed Treatment Of Patient

State

Do not miss the golden opportunity to work in IISc, apply soon

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.