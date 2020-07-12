Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, Laxmisagar police on Sunday busted a two wheeler lifters gang operating in the capital city here and its adjoining areas in Odisha.

Police have arrested three persons in this connection and seized as many as seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rabi Behera of Delanga in Puri district, Mahesh Sahoo of Kalu Sahi of Khordha district and Samal Singh of Laxmisagar area in the city .

Police said that the trio was held near Jharapada here on Saturday evening during vehicle checking on the ongoing weekend shutdown to contain the coronavirus.

“The motorcycle in which they were travelling did not have a number plate which raised suspicion. Later we interrogated him and they confessed that the motorcycle was a stolen one. Subsequently we recovered the stolen motorcycles. The gang was involved in number of motorcycle theft cases in Bhubaneswar and its adjoining areas,” police said.