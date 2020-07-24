Two-Phase Shutdown In Bargarh District Of Odisha Following Spike In Covid Cases

Bargarh: In view of the rapid rise of the coronavirus cases in Bargarh district, the administration have imposed a five-day shutdown in many parts of the district.

The shutdown will be imposed in Attabira, Attabira NAC, Veden, Bhatli, Bargarh, Bargarh Municipality, Ambavona, Barpali and Barpali NAC. Sohela Block, Bijepur Block, Bijepur NAC and Padmapur NAC under Padmapur sub-division.

The Shutdown will be imposed in two phases from July 24 to July 28.

In Phase-I shutdown will be imposed from July 24 to July 26, in which there would be restrictions on intra-district movement of public and private transport with closure of shops and business establishments, Government and private institutions. Essential services and movement of good carriers, vehicles and industrial and construction activities will be allowed.

Similarly , in Phase-II shutdown will be imposed on July 27 and July 28. Shops selling vegetables, grocery and milk booths will be allowed to open from 6 am to 1 pm. Besides, E-commerce services will be allowed during this period.

Only hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, medicine stores, fuel stations, agriculture, water and electricity supply, industrial establishments, marriages and funerals with permission of local authority, ATMs and financial institutions, LPG distribution, have been exempted from the restrictions.

So far, the district has reported 331 positive cases with 107 active cases, while 223 patients have recovered from the disease. One has succumbed to the virus.