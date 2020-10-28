Two Minor Sisters Succumb To Snake-bite In Subernapur

Subernapur: A pal of gloom descended at Panchamahala village under Ulunda police limits in Subernapur district after two minor sisters lives tragically ended after being bitten by a snake on Tuesday night.

The deceased minors have been identified as Archita and Nikita aged 12 and 13 respectively, daughters of Balagopal Jagdala.

As per reports, the duo were sleeping in their house at Panchmahala village under Ulunda police station when the mishap took place.

Both the sisters were immediately rushed to Sonepur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared them brought dead.