Two minor brothers drowned in Luna river in Puri district

Pipili: Two siblings reportedly died after drowning at Luna River in Nagana village under Dhankera Panchayat in Delang block of Odisha’s Puri district on Friday.

The deceased siblings have been identified as Satyajit and Subhajit. They are the sons of Sadasiba Pradhan of the village.

The minor brothers were swept away by the strong river current due to carelessness while they had gone to take a bath in the river.

Satyajit and Subhajit were rescued by some locals and were rushed to Sishu Bhawan in Bhubaneshwar for treatment. Unfortunately, the doctors who attended both of the brothers, declared them dead, said sources.

The bodies of Satyajit and Subhajit are now sent to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and the bodies will be handed over to their family members after post-mortem, added the sources.

Meanwhile, a pall of grief and gloom descended on Nagana village following the unfortunate death of Satyajit and Subhajit.

In a related incident, three people were swept away while collecting wood from the floodwaters in Anandapur barrage of Baitarani river in Keonjhar district this afternoon.

Sources said, Jagabandhu Nayak, a resident of Kumunia village along with his two friends had gone to the riverside to collect wood from the floodwaters. However, they lost their control due to the strong current of the water and were washed away.

Fire personnel from Anandapur soon reached the spot after getting information and could rescue Jagabandhu Nayak and admitted to Anandapur Sub-division hospital for treatment.

However, two others, who had accompanied Nayak, are still missing, said sources.