Two killed, two critical as car collides head-on with truck in Odisha’s Rayagada

Rayagada: Two people were killed and two other sustained severe injuries when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck near at Sana Hansa near Jimidipeta in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Tuesday.

The accident took place when a group of youths, hailing from Kidigam village under Kasinagar block in Gajapati district, were on their way to Rayagada to visit some tourist places in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Misala Sridhara (22) and Ramu Munikoti (24), who was driving the car.

The road mishap has also left two youths severely injured. They are Abhishek ( 21) and Kadagala Venkatesh (18). They have been admitted at the District Headquarters Hospital here.

Meanwhile, the police retrieved the bodies and sent to the District Headquarters Hospital here for autopsy test.

The police also seized the two vehicles and registered a case in this connection.