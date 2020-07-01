Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: At least two persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Bandola Chowk near Chhatia at NH-16 of Jajpur in Odisha district today in the morning hours.

In the first accident, a man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle from behind while he was riding.

The deceased was identified as Tapan Sahu of Kaima Village under Dharmashala Police limits.

Similarly, in another accident, an auto-rickshaw driver died on spot after his auto had a head-on accident with a tractor. He was identified as Jayanta Patra of Jajpur town.

After receiving information about the accidents , Badachana police reached the spot and seized the vehicles .

As per sources, Police are conducting a detailed investigation of the two accidents and have sent the bodies for post-mortem.