Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: At least two persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Bandola Chowk near Chhatia at NH-16 of Jajpur in Odisha district today in the morning hours.

In the first accident, a man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle from behind while he was riding.

The deceased was identified as Tapan Sahu of Kaima Village under Dharmashala Police limits.

Similarly, in another accident, an auto-rickshaw driver died on spot after his auto had a head-on accident with a tractor. He was identified as Jayanta Patra of Jajpur town.

After receiving information about the accidents , Badachana police reached the spot and seized the vehicles .

As per sources, Police are conducting a detailed investigation of the two accidents and have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

 

You might also like
State

One More COVID19 Death In Odisha, Toll Rises To 26

State

COVID19 Cases Rise To 7316 In Odisha, Ganjam Reports 102 Positives

State

IIC Of Birmitrapur Dismissed Over Rape And Abortion Of Minor In Odisha

State

Holy Trinity Onboard Their Raths, Ready To Return To Srimandir On Bahuda Yatra…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.