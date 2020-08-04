Two innocent tribals killed in Maoist landmine blast on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border

Malkangiri: Two innocent tribals were killed in the landmine blast which was carried out by the Maoists on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Rao and Ajay Kumar of Mondipalli village.

According to reports, the red rebels had planted the landmine in Chinthalavadi forest with an aim to target the police personnel. Unfortunately, Mohan and Ajay came in contact with the landmine which subsequently blasted and claimed their lives.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the sad demise of the duo.