Two constables critical after attack by accused inside police station in Balasore

Balasore: Two constables have received critical injuries after they were attacked by an accused inside the Chandipur police station here on Saturday. According to sources, the accused attacked the constables with a spade while trying to flee from the police station.

The injured constables were Siddheswar Sahu and Rajesh Behera. The grievously injured constable Siddheswar has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his health condition of deteriorated and Rajesh is receiving treatment in Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital in the district here.

The accused, who has been identified as Sanatan Soren, has been arrested by the Chandipur police under section 307 of IPC. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath has initiated an investigation into the incident and visited the injured constables in the hospital.