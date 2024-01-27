Crime gang busted in Rourkela, account with Rs 15 crore, crypto currency seized

Rourkela: In a big success, Rourkela Police on Saturday busted the international organised cybercrime or Pig Butcher crime gang. This illegal network was active in South Asia including India.

As per reports, Rourkela Police seized bank account with Rs 15 crore and crypto currency worth 30 thousand USD. As many as five online cybercriminal have been nabbed in this connection. A resident from the city had lodged complaint after he fell victim to these criminals.

This gang was looting money through an illegal Investment App. A man from Rourkela was defrauded with Rs 67 lakh 70 thousand. Accordingly, he had filed a complaint with cyber Police. From preliminary investigation it has been found that this group is linked to the International organised criminal syndicate.

Since this type of crime is a complex process, multiple Agencies jointly worked for success to probe this case. Technical assistance had been taken from MHA and State Crime Branch Coordination Centre. Finally six culprits have been nabbed.

