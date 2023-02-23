Two bodies found in Athagarh Jungle

Athagarh: Bodies of two persons were found in Radhakrushna Pur Bhogua jungle under Khuntuni police limits of Athagarh on Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased persons have not been ascertained yet.

According to preliminary investigation, of both the bodies, one is a girl and the other is a boy and were recovered from the jungle. Some poison and liqour bottles were recovered from the bodies.

According to reports, some onlookers were passing by when they noticed two dead bodies in the jungle and informed the police.

On being informed the Khuntuni police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.