Two arrested over group clash following car-bus collision in Rourkela

The Udit Nagar police has arrested as many as two persons for their involvement in the group clash following a car-bus collision in Rourkela yesterday.

arrest by udit nagar police station

Rourkela: The Udit Nagar police has arrested as many as two persons for their involvement in the group clash following a car-bus collision in Rourkela of Odisha’s Sundergarh district yesterday.

Apart from arresting the accused persons, police also forwarded them to the court, said sources adding that further probe by the cops underway to nab other accused persons.

It is to be noted here that a car-bus collision took place near the Ring Road under the Udit Nagar police station limits last evening. However, a clash erupted between two groups following the accident.

Soon, a team of cops from the Udit Nagar police station led by ASI Alisa Narmi Lugun rushed to the spot to pacify the angry crowd. However, the ASI fell sick all of a sudden and died under mysterious circumstances before reaching the hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, her husband filed a complaint alleging that Alisa Narmi Lugun was murder and demanded a fair probe into the matter.

Taking a serious note of the incident, police registered a murder case in the incident and started an investigation into the matter.

