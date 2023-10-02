Naveen Patnaik sends loud & clear message on who would be rejected in 2024 Polls as BJD begins ‘Jana Sampark Padayatra’

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sent a loud and clear message on who would be rejected by the people of Odisha in 2024 Polls as the State ruling party began its ‘Jana Sampark Padayatra.’

While participating in the Jana Sampark Padayatra here today, Patnaik categorically stated that those who conspired to stop development works of Shree Mandira and Lingaraj temple would not be pardoned by the people of Odisha.

The CM also made the same prediction for those who are opposed to people’s grievances getting solved. The anti-people and anti-development strategies of the opposition are very well known to people, he said adding that they (the oppositions) only know how to mislead people with misinformation when the election comes.

It is to be noted here that the annual Padayatra of the ruling party will continue till October 11, the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.

BJD also has decided to organize training camps for a month starting October 12 for active members of the party at Zilla Parishad zone and civic body level in all Assembly constituencies. It will also conduct several people oriented programs like blood donation camps, plantation drive, and other social activities. It will also observe the Foundation Day in all Assembly segments on December 26.

