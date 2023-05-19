Two arrested on charges of ganja transportation in Koraput

Koraput: As many as two persons were arrested by Padua Police from Jalaput area of Koraput district for trading ganja this morning.

Acting on a tip-off a police team waylaid a vehicle and conducted checking which led to the seizure of huge quantity of ganja, weighing around 1.2 quintal, informed Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mahapatra.

While two persons were arrested by the police, another individual fled from the spot and efforts are on the trace and nab the accused, added the SDPO.

The arrested persons are said to be the residents of Maharashtra and the market value of the seized ganja is assumed to be worth over 15 lakhs.

