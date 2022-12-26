Twin city of Odisha in the grips of cold and fog, Vehicular movement disrupted

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to shiver in bone-chilling cold as severe winter winds continue to sweep the state. Dense fog was seen in various cities of the state including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack since this morning. The dense fog has affected the visibility of the road. Nothing is visible up to a distance of 50 meters. This has caused disruption in vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center has predicted that the temperature in the state will rise by three degrees in the coming days. With the rise in temperature, the citizens will get some relief from the biting cold. Some places in the state witnessed a slight increase in mercury on Sunday. The minimum temperature of places, which fell to 5 degrees, has increased by 2 degrees.