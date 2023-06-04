TTEs on duty narrate ordeal of crashed Coromandel Express

Bhubaneswar: The three TTEs on duty in the accident of the Coromandel Express have reached Khurda road station safely. They have been identified as Vijay Kumar Mohanty, Yudhisthir Sahu and Jatin Kumar Hembram.

Coromandel Express and Yashwantpur Express met with a terrible accident at Balasore district’s Bahanga at around 7 pm on June 2, 2023 that is Friday. As a result, hundreds of passengers of both trains have died.

Jatin Kumar Hembram said that he was on duty in the B-8 compartment when suddenly there was a loud noise. The sound was so loud that for a few seconds he shivered. The thoughts of an accident came to his mind and just then screams were heard from the passengers in the front coaches. The train came to a screeching halt.

After getting down from the carriage, the scene was heartbreaking. The two coaches ahead of the coach he was on duty and the coaches behind were badly damaged. Later he got down from the coach and reported the incident to the railway control room. TTE Jatin Kumar Hembram said he is still in a state of shock and disbelief. He cannot forget the devastating scenes that he saw after the trains crashed.

It is worth noting that the entire world has mourned the terrible Odisha train tragedy that occurred at Bahanga station in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening. In this accident as many as 275 people have lost their lives and at least 1175 people have been injured.