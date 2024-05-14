2 election officials killed in separate accidents while returning home in Odisha

Nuapada/Malkangiri: At least two election officials were killed in separate accidents in Nuapada and Malkangiri districts of Odisha.

According to sources, one Prasanna Kumar Nayak was returning home after completing his election duty on Tuesday night when he was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle. Reportedly, Prasanna Kumar was the presiding officer in a polling booth at Ranimund.

In a similar instance, one Indrajit Kirsani died after his bike collided with a bus late last night while he was returning after election-related work in Malkangiri district.

Both the victims died on the spot. On receiving information, police reached the respective areas and initiated a probe into the matter.

