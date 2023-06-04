Odisha train tragedy: daughter’s persistence saved their life, says man

Balasore: Nothing can happen without God’s will, a leaf cannot even fall off a tree. This is the ultimate truth of life. One feels that this saying is even more apt after listening to the heart-wrenching tales of the Odisha train tragedy survivors.

One such story has come to light. A father and daughter duo were traveling on one of the ill-fated trains when the daughter, a 8-year-old insisted on sitting near the window. The father and an 8-year-old daughter have survived the gruesome train accident in Balasore. The father and daughter’s lives have been saved due to daughter’s insistence. The man changed the coach of the train because the little girl insisted on sitting in the window seat.

According to available reports, the father and his 8-year-old daughter boarded the train from Kharagpur station. Both of them were travelling to see a doctor in Cuttack. The man had a third AC coach ticket with him. But the girl insisted on sitting by the window seat. At the girl’s insistence, the man spoke to Ticket Checker (TC). The TC denied that there was no window seat available, but requested another passenger to change the seat with the father-daughter duo.

After TC said, the man asked the nearby passengers to change their seats but none of them agreed. But still the little girl kept on insisting to change seats. However, in order to fulfill the girl’s insistence, the father and daughter went to another coach and requested a passenger to exchange his seat. He however agreed and switched places with them, and then after some time this terrible train accident occurred. The coach in which they were sitting earlier was affected. But, since they had changed their seat they were safe and sound.

While interacting with KalingaTV, the man said that it felt as if God in the form of his daughter had saved both of them.

It is worth noting that the entire world has mourned the terrible Odisha train tragedy that occurred at Bahanga station in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening. In this accident as many as 275 people have lost their lives and at least 1175 people have been injured.