Truck driver charred to death in Odisha

Dhenkanal: Driver of a coal-laden truck was charred to death after the vehicle caught fire after hitting a roadside near Barihapur model school under Parjang police limits of the district this evening.

The vehicle reportedly hit the roadside tree on National Highway 53 and overturned as the driver lost control over the wheels. Soon, the coal-laden truck caught fire.

Locals tried their best to rescue the driver from the vehicle and informed firefighters and police. The cops and fire fighters also put all possible efforts to douse the fire and rescue the driver. However, by the time the driver, who is yet to be identified, had already been charred to death.

Parjang police initiated a probe into the unfortunate incident after registering a case.

