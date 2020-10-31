Keonjhar: Panic gripped passersby when a stationary truck went up in flames near Pitapiti village under Harichandanpur police limits in Keonjhar district today.

Sources said, the truck was on its way to Keonjhar, when the driver of the truck had gone to a nearby shop to drink tea, when the truck caught fire and

The fire fighters immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the report of fire from the locals. Fortunately, the blaze was brought under control by the Fire department officials.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.