Keonjhar: A truck met with an accident on Tuesday near Balijoda village under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reports, the helper lost his life in the accident. The deceased has been identified as Kulamani Pradhan of Agarpada police limits.

The ill-fated truck was moving at high speed when it went and banged against a stationary truck that was parked on the roadside. The helper died on the spot from the impact of the crash. The driver however has managed to escape from the spot.

The police has reached the spot, and sent the body for post mortem and is investigating further into the matter.