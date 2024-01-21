Train tragedy: Bahanaga station master, traffic inspector dismissed from services

Balasore: In the latest development pertaining to the tragic train accident that took place at Bahanaga in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, the Bahanaga Station Master and Traffic Inspector have been dismissed from services.

According to sources, Bahanaga station master S B Mohanty along with the traffic inspector was suspended by the concerned railway officials.

Earlier, both of them and others were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and suspended from their duty for their alleged negligence which led to the accident.

A total of 294 people died while around 1000 others were injured due to the triple-train accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station on June 2.

