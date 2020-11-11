Train passengers can now file FIR aboard train during journey

Bhubaneswar: To ensure quick action and less harassment to train passengers, now they lodge a ‘zero FIR’ on board the train during a train journey, in case they fall victim to any crime during the journey.

In view of the above, Railways have taken action to ensure safe and secure journey to rail passengers on vulnerable and identified routes/sections by deputing train escorting security personnel, i.e., Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP).

In this connection, Ministry of Railways have taken decision to provide an earmarked side lower berth (berth number 63 in S-1 Coach) in Sleeper Class Coach in important mail/express trains for train escorting GRP/RPF Staff. Similarly, this facility is extended to one seat (berth number 01 in Coach Number C-4) in AC Chair Car Coach of Shatabdi Express and One berth in Pantry Car of Rajdhani Express.

Train Escorting RPF/GRP personnel have been provided with FIR Forms to assist passengers enroute without breaking their journey to lodge FIR. This will provide relief to the passengers and they will not have to cancel the journey to register an FIR.

Usually, it is seen that, Passengers have to get down in midway to register a report of theft or other criminal incidents. It also happens that the passengers reach the destination and file a complaint, where a case is registered under zero head and then the case transfer to concern GRPS on point of jurisdiction for further course of investigation. It often takes months to reach at concerned jurisdictional GRPS.

Now there will be no such problems for travelling passengers as they can lodge FIR with escort party of GRP/RPF at their earmarked berths apart from their enhanced coordination and better patrolling in trains to check the rising crimes in trains and sharing information about criminals.

Altogether, One Hundred Special trains over East Coast Railway jurisdiction will be escorted by Security personnel. These include 25 regular Special Trains in UP directions & 26 in Down directions and 24 Festival Special Trains in UP directions & 25 in Down directions.

General Manager, East Coast Railway Shri Vidya Bhushan has also directed Security Officials both at headquarters and at Divisions to ensure strict action against the anti-social and criminal activities in Railway premises and during train journey.