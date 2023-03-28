Train derails in Puri, no casualties reported

One of the bogie of the Puri-Gunupur passenger train got derailed, said reliable reports on Tuesday in the evening. 

Sudeshna Panda
Puri: One of the bogie of the Puri-Gunupur passenger train got derailed, said reliable reports on Tuesday in the evening.

According to reports, the accident took place when, the last bogie of the Puri-Gunupur passenger train jumped the tracks near Puri Railway Station.

Since the train was empty, a major tragedy was averted, said reports. Detailed reports in this case is awaited.

