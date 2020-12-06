Tragic! Car Carrying Pregnant Woman Meets With Accident; Two ASHA Workers Killed In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, two Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) were killed after a car in which they were traveling along with a pregnant woman met with an accident near Khatuahata village under Kamakhyanagar Police limits of Dhenkanal district today.

The deceased ASHAs have been identified as Laxmi Nayak and Nirei Dash of Balisahi.

According to reports, both Laxmi and Nirei had taken a pregnant woman named Puspanjali Behera to the Dhenkanal hospital for the ultrasound test. They were returning home after completion of the test of the pregnant lady. Unfortunately, the driver of the car lost control over the wheels of the vehicle following which it skidded off the road and met with an accident.

All those who were in the car sustained grievous injuries due to the road mishap. They were rushed to Dhenkanal hospital for treatment. But, doctors declared Laxmi and Nirei brought dead.

Others are undergoing treatment in the hospital.