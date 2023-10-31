‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme launched in Balasore and Balangir districts

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme is now extended to Balasore and Balangir districts as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the scheme through video conferencing.

While launching the scheme, the Chief Minister granted Rs 178 crore for eight assembly constituencies of Balasore district. A total of 4465 projects will be implemented in 356 gram panchayats in the 12 blocks of these assembly constituencies namely Remuna, Bhograi, Jaleswar, Balasore, Simulia, Basta, Soro and Nilagiri.

Likewise, Rs 158.50 cr has been sanctioned for five assembly constituencies – Balangir, Titilagarh, Patnagarh, Kantabanji and Loisinga- of Balangir district. A total of 3911 projects will be implemented in 317 gram panchayats under 14 blocks of these five constituencies.

Odisha government has launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme to strengthen the infrastructure of building a new and strong Odisha with a focus on every village. Under this scheme, Rs 50 lakh will be given to each panchayat.