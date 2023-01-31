Toshali Mela 2023 to begin from tomorrow, check details

Bhubaneswar: The 17th Toshali National Craft Mela organized will begin from February 1 at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. The crafts mela which is organised annual by the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department of the Odisha government will continue till February 12.

According to reports, this year the “Theme Pavilion” of the mela will showcase the “Handlooms: Tradition & Trends.”

People can visit Toshali Mela 2023 from 2.30 PM to 9.30 PM and cultural programmes will be held between 6 PM to 9.30 PM. Eminent artists and troupes from different parts of the country as well as the State are slated to perform in the event.

A total of 560 artisans and weavers will participate in the mela, out of which 250 handicrafts artisans from different parts of the country are sponsored by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) under National Handcrafts Fair Scheme. Fifty weavers from different parts of the country have been sponsored by DC (Handlooms). Similarly, 150 artisans and 110 weavers of the State have been sponsored by Directorate of Handicrafts, Odisha and Directorate of Textiles and Handlooms, Odisha respectively.

The Toshali Mela venue will also have a food court with 25 food stalls to offer delicious multi-cuisine foodstuffs to the visitors along with traditional Odia cuisine.

The organizers also have made all logistics arrangements i.e. Fire brigade, Security, First Aid Service, Ambulance, drinking water, toilets, ATM Counters will be available on the mela premises. They also have decided to keep the mela plastic-free. Exhibitors and visitors can get handmade bags from the venue. They will also get free accommodation along with transportation facilities.

Life Time Achievement awardees of the handicrafts sector for the year 2019, 2020, 2021 will be felicitated during the inaugural event. Similarly, State Award for Handicrafts and Handloom sector for the year 2019, 2020, 2021 will be given to eminent personalities.