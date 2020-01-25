Cuttack: A two and half year old toddler got trapped in a steel pot in Banki in this district of Odisha when he was playing. Thankfully, he was rescued after long hours of tough effort.

As per the report, the son of Harekrushna Rout of Nuagan village under Kiapala panchayat in the Banki Police limits was playing on the street in front of his house. Somehow he stepped into a steel pot, (called Gara or Kalasi in the vernacular language that is used to carry water) and got entangled.

Soon passersby, his family members and neighbors rushed to the kid and tried their best to get him separated from the pot but in vain.

Finally the fire brigade of Banki was called to rescue the kid. The firefighters reached the spot and worked hard for around one and half hour to finally rescue the toddler.

While the kid is out of danger now the incident has become a topic of discussion in the area.