Sunabeda: Tiger caught on camera in Sunabeda of Odisha, the beast has been seen roaming around around in the forest range.

According to reports, the tiger has been caught in the trap cameras set up in the forest. A tiger who has been a cause of tension and terror in and around villages in Sunabeda sanctuary was caught on camera.

The huge tiger has been caught on camera. The locals and villagers have been spending their days in fear, said reports. Every day there are reports of domesticated animals being killed by tigers.

Forest department officials have reached the village and are assessing the situation. Fifteen trap cameras have been installed in different parts of the forest to monitor the movement of the tiger.

In addition, the forest staff are using public address systems to alert the villagers and are providing protection to them.

