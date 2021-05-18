Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm and lightning are very likely to occur in 10 districts of Odisha on Tuesday, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The regional office of MeT Department situated in Bhubaneswar said that light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati and Rayagada.

However, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state.

Reportedly, light rain along with thundershower have occurred at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj of north interior Odisha.

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal

around May 21 while a low pressure area is likely to form over East-central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around May 23,added reports.