Berhampur: Three labourers, including two women, were killed after large pieces of rock fell on labourers working at a stone quarry in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Bhakta Parida, Namita Naik and Pankaja Dash. While Bhakta was a resident of Bikrampur village in Khollikote area, Namita and Pankaja were staying in Tanganapani village at the outskirts of Berhampur city.

According to reports, the incident took place when a portion of the stone quarry caved in and fell on the labourers working at the quarry near Bhatkumarda village under Purushottampur police limits in the district. The trio reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for autopsy test.

Police registered a case of culpable homicide and started investigation into the matter.