Three students missing while taking bath in Devi River

Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, three students goes missing while another had a brush with death while taking bath in Devi river near Machagaon under Balikuda block of Jagatsinghpur district today.

The incident took place when four students belonging to a college in Satyanagar of Bhubaneswar went to the Devi river in Jagatsinghpur to take bath.

The deceased students were residents of Satyanagar, Bhubaneswar and Ambasala village in Jagatsinghpur.

It is suspected that due to the strong current of the river, the students were swept away.

On being informed about the incident, the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Following which, out of the four, one was rescued.

More details awaited.