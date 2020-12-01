Three Killed in Road Accident In Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: At least three persons were killed in an accident that occurred on Balangir-Tusura road in Balangir district yesterday.

The accident occurred when a crane hit a bike and the motorcycle was crushed under the crane wheels. Following which one died on the spot and two sustained critical injuries.

The two injured were immediately rushed to Burla Medical where the doctors declared them dead.

The villagers have demanded compensation for the deceased’s family.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

