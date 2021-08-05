This dream won’t be possible without the encouragement & vision of Odisha CM: Manpreet Singh on winning bronze in Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Undoubtedly, a wave of celebration has gripped the entire nation after the Indian men’s hockey team won Olympic medal today after a gap of 41 years. The Indian squad clinched the bronze medal after outplaying mighty Germany 5-4.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Manpreet Singh gave credit to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for India’s success at Tokyo Olympics saying that this dream won’t be possible without the encouragement and vision of the Chief Minister and Sports Department of Odisha government.

Manpreet shared a video on his Twitter handle thanking Patnaik and the Sports Department. “It is a special moment for all of us. We finally achieved our dream of winning a Olympic medal. And on this special occasion, I would like to express our special thanks to honourable Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, who has supported us throughout this journey. His vision for hockey and encouragement has helped us in achieving this remarkable feat for the country,” he said.

“While everyone was supporting cricket, honourable CM chose hockey and today you can see the result of the vision of Shri Naveen Patnaik ji. And I would like to say, thank you so much sir!,” he added

On the other hand, Patnaik made a video called and congratulated the Indian team. Besides, he announced that the Odisha government would felicitate the entire team and staff members on August 16.

It is to be noted here that the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government has been the official sponsor of both Men’s & Women’s Hockey Teams since 2018.

Moreover, as a part of its effort for the promotion of hockey, Odisha government is constructing India’s largest hockey stadium, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, at Rourkela in Sundergarh district.

The Hockey World Cup 2023 tournament will be hosted at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, which will have chaired seated capacity exceeding 20,000.

The Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Stadium would be another venue of the mega sporting event. Several international tournaments like Hockey Champions Trophy, Men’s FIH Hockey World League, Men’s Hockey World Cup, Men’s Hockey Series Finals, 2019 Women’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers, 2019 Men’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers and 2020–21 Men’s FIH Pro League were successfully conducted at Kalinga hockey stadium.