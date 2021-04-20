These 12 Places Record Temperature Of 40 Degree Celsius Or Above In Odisha

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 places of the State sizzled at temperature of 40 degree Celsius or above today, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the latest bulletin issued by the IMD, the 12 places which recorded temperature  40 degree Celsius or above are Angul (41.9), Baripada (40), Sambalpur (41), Sundergarh (41), Bhawanipatna (40.6), Phulbani (40), Titilagarh (41), Malkangiri (40.5), Sonepur (42.1), Nayagarh (40) and Boudh (42).

Likewise, the Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 39.7 Degree Celsius & 37.4 Degree Celsius respectively.

Here is the list of the places and temperatures recorded today:

