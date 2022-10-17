The youths who dragged a man on road in Cuttack, arrested

Cuttack: Earlier today, a viral video which was doing rounds on various social media platforms, in which it was seen that, two youths tied up a man with their two-wheeler and dragged him through a crowded road have been arrested by the police this evening here in Odisha.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Hussain and Sheikh Chotu of the city.

According to reports, the victim had borrowed some money from Hussain and Chotu.

As the victim failed to return the money in time, the accused duo reportedly tied the victim behind their two-wheeler and dragged the victim through the crowded road of the city for 2 kilometres (km).

The video of the incident was recorded by a passerby and it spread like wildfire on various social media platforms. Soon, the police swung into action to nab the accused.

However this evening , the police arrested the accused duo and forwarded them to the court, informed Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishar.

In the meantime, questions are still arising regarding the presence of the traffic police in the post during the hour of the incident.

Besides, the DCP has also informed that,he has assigned a senior police officer to probe further into the matter.