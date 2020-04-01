Rukuna Rath Will Not Roll Out This Year (File Photo)

The ‘Rukuna Rath’ Of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar Will Not Roll Out This Year Due To Covid19 Lock down

By KalingaTV Bureau
157

Bhubaneswar: The famous ‘Rukuna Rath’ of Lord Lingaraj will not roll out this year due to the coronavirus lock down. A complete ban has been placed on ‘Ashoka Ashtami’ celebrations also.

The district administration has taken this decision keeping in mind that there are chances of the disease spreading due to a huge gathering.

But it is to be noted that the rath construction had been completed as per the schedule and  adhering to proper rituals.

The administration had also denied the ‘Netra Utsav’ and the auction of the holy water of ‘Maricha Kunda’ which was supposed to take place yesterday.

A ban has been imposed on all religious congregations due to the coronavirus lock down.

The ‘Rukuna Rath’ draws huge crowds from various parts of India every year.

 

 

