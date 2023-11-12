Tent house catches fire due to sky lantern in Baripada

Baripada: In an unfortunate incident, a major fire broke out at a tent house due to sky lantern that was used for Diwali celebration in Baripada City of Mayurbhanj district today.

The incident took place at the Swarna Tent house situated in Kali Mandir Sahi of the district headquarters town.

It is said that fire from a sky lantern fell on a piece of cloth and the fire suddenly engulfed the entire tent house. Within no time, the furniture and other materials of the tent house caught fire before anyone could realize anything.

Three units of firefighters reportedly rushed to the spot and tried to control the inferno. However, till the filing of this reports, the fire continued to burn. Efforts are on to bring it under control.

Property worth several lakhs are said to have been damaged in the fire, said sources.

