Puri: Clash broke out on Wednesday morning between police and street vendors at Badasankha in Puri district which was gripped by tension when a large number of the vendors came out on the streets protesting against the assault of a businessman.

Sources said, Puri police had gone for checking during the lockdown at Badashankha Bazar when a clash erupted between the street vendors and the police. Following which a vendor sustained critical injuries.

The vendor was immediately rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical treatment.

Later, the family members of the vendor and the business association members staged a protest at Badashanka to take proper action against the accused.

Police probe is still underway.