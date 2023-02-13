Tension at Vani Vihar campus: police vigilant, maintaining peace

Bhubaneswar: There was a heated argument between ABVP members and a few persons during a seminar in the PG conference hall in the Vani Vihar campus on Sunday. The arguments turned violent but police reached in time and intervened between the two groups.

Immediately mischief creators were brought to the police station and the Sahid Nagar police has registered two cases following the incident. The police release further said that, police is vigilant and maintaining peace in the University.

It had been reported yesterday that, two persons have been injured in the clash. In a viral video, a student is clearly seen giving blows to a man.

According to reports, in a seminar organized by the Citizens’ Forum at the PG Council Hall, a professor from JNU made a few statements that hurt the sentiments of students. A student leader started opposing the statements, tensions began rising in the campus.